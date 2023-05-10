Russian airlines getting ready to resume flights to Georgia — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian airlines have begun preparations for the resumption of flights between Russia and Georgia, the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry reported. Domestic carriers will operate seven direct flights a week from Moscow to Tbilisi using Russian-made aircraft.

"Currently, our carriers are preparing to resume flights. Russian airlines will carry out 7 direct flights weekly from Moscow to Tbilisi and back. Flights will be operated on domestic-made aircraft," the ministry said.

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russian airlines to resume flights to Georgia while tour operators will now be able to sell tours to the country. The Transport Ministry recalled that the restrictions were introduced in 2019.

"The principal approach of the Russian side is to consistently facilitate the conditions for communication and relations between the residents of Russia and Georgia, despite the absence of diplomatic relations," the ministry noted.

Currently, 15 Russian airlines fly to 22 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Israel, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, the Maldives, Mongolia, the UAE, the Seychelles, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka. Also, 54 foreign airlines from 28 countries operate direct passenger flights to Russian airports.