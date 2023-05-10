Lavrov stresses importance of resuming Syria-Turkey logistical ties

MOSCOW, May 10 /TASS/. The issue of resuming transport and logistics ties between Syria and Turkey is an essential item on the agenda of the four-party talks in Moscow with the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"It appears important to start discussing the issue of restoring disrupted transport and logistics ties between neighboring countries and resuming trade and economic cooperation without any barriers," the minister said.

The quadripartite meeting of foreign ministers on the Syrian peace settlement is held in Moscow on Wednesday.

Relations between Ankara and Damascus deteriorated after the start of the conflict in Syria in 2011, at the same time as a wave of Syrian refugees fled to Turkey. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed.