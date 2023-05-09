No fertilizer export within grain deal framework so far — UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 9. /TASS/. Fertilizers have not been exported as part of the grain deal until now, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said.

" There are currently 14 vessels in the Ukrainian ports loading approximately 600,000 metric tonnes of grain and foodstuffs. The Initiative also provides for the exports of fertilizer, including ammonia. There have been no such exports so far," the Office said.

No vessels were inspected by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) on Sunday and Monday, the Office noted. The number of vessel inspections within the grain deal framework declined dramatically from May 1, it said. Inspections are awaited by 26 vessels with more than 1.15 mln metric tons of cargo on board.

"The Office of the UN Coordinator and the delegation of Turkiye are working closely with all sides with the aim to facilitate movements and inspections of inbound and outbound vessels within the framework of the Initiative and agreed procedures while discussions for the future of the Initiative continue," the Office added.

High-level talks on the Black Sea Grain Initiative are to take place in Istanbul this week.