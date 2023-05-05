Nintendo intends to keep minimal presence in Russia

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Nintendo plans to minimize its presence in Russia and will keep such regime until the end of 2025 at the least, the Russian legal entity of the Japanese game consoles developer said in its annual reporting statements.

"The [subsidiary] organization plans that the minimal operations regime will be effective until the end of 2025 at the least, particular because the company has commitments to buyers on warranty services and repairs of products," the company said.

Nintendo Ru LLC plans to complete appropriate preparations by the end of the first half of 2023. The transition to such hibernation regime means minimization of operations, including downsizing and termination of contracts with suppliers and buyers, and performance of obligations.

In March 2022, Nintendo halted sales in Russia. Goods are currently supplied to the country using the parallel import scheme.