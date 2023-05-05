Austrian RBI closes correspondent accounts of Russian banks — report

VIENNA, May 5. /TASS/. The Austria-based Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) closed correspondent accounts of all Russian banks, with the exception of its subsidiary Raiffeisenbank Russia, the banking group said in the presentation to operational results of the group in the first quarter of 2023.

"Continuous reduction of Payment Business. All Russian correspondent banks terminated (excluding Raiffeisenbank Russia)," the bank said.

"The Group will continue to progress potential transactions which would result in the sale or spin-off of Raiffeisenbank Russia and deconsolidation of Raiffeisenbank Russia from the Group," RBI informed. "We are committing to further reducing business activity in Russia whilst we continue to progress such potential transactions," the bank added.