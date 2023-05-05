EU to discuss 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions in coming days — Politico

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The European Commission will propose its eleventh package of anti-Russian sanctions in the coming days, the European edition of US-based publication Politico said on Friday, citing diplomats.

EU representatives will discuss the proposal during their meeting next Wednesday, the diplomats noted.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the European Union intends to place restrictions of the transit of goods via Russia as part of the new sanctions package. Measures are also being eyed against ships turning their transponders off.

The EU is also discussing a mechanism for sanctioning those countries that have been helping Russia to circumvent the previously introduced restrictions. The main objective of such a mechanism will be to deter countries from helping Russia and to cut off those trade channels that Moscow can utilize.

The new package of measures will stipulate restrictions on trailers so as to prevent instances where Russian trucks allegedly couple their freight to EU-based trucks when reaching EU borders. The EU also wants to expand existing restrictions on vehicles, advanced technologies, industrial goods, iron, steel and processed products using metals covered by sanctions.