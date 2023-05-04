Russia’s manufacturing industry strategy to be updated — PM

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian government is going to update the manufacturing industry’s development strategy, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We already see at present that domestic plants, with the exception of certain areas, are rather successfully navigating sanctions tests, adapting operations in the new, challenging environment, and starting to ramp up production output. This means the measures taken by the President and the government are proving effective," Mishustin said.

"Now we need to update the consolidated development strategy of the manufacturing industry, with all the new challenges and tasks factored in," the Prime Minister noted. "Production volumes growth in this segment will be about 1% as of the year-end," Mishustin noted.

"It is necessary to stabilize the industrial production index over the next several years," the Prime Minister said. "We also expect it will grow next year," he stressed.

The Prime Minister suggested "deciding on key tasks and priority areas of manufacturing industry development, paying particular attention to the healthcare and pharmacy sectors." There is a need to review "the entire possible package of measures required to achieve the targets in this sphere," he added.