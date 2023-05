MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The dollar dropped below 78 rubles for the first time since April 3 and the euro declined below 86 rubles for the first time since April 4 during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

The dollar edged down by 1.73% to 77.83 rubles. The euro declined by 2.07% to 85.9 rubles at the same time.

The yuan fell by 1.96% to 11.23 rubles.