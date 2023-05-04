Viewing Western TV programs, Putin notes how they gloss over economic problems

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his impressions from viewing Western news and analysis broadcasts at a meeting with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Thursday, noting in particular that such programs tend to gloss over economic problems.

"Currently, they prefer not to mention it [the economy]. I watch Western analytical shows, and occasionally watch European and US news broadcasts, but this [theme] is completely glossed over; for all intents and purposes there is nobody talking about that [the economy] at an expert level," Putin said.

Many countries overcame the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through "massive borrowing," which in turn helped accelerate inflation, Reshetnikov said. The Western economies "will inevitably have to pay for that" because one must take action in the face of rising inflation, he added.