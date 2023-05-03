Real wages in Russia grew by 2% in February — statistics

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The real wages in Russian in February 2023 increased by 2% in annual terms, while compared to January 2023, the growth was 1.4%, according to the data from the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In January-February 2023, real wages increased by 1.7% in annual terms.

In April, Russia’s Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov announced that the growth of real wages of the Russian population in 2023 will be more than 5%.

According to Rosstat, the decline in the level of registered unemployment in Russia for the year - from March 2022 to March 2023 - amounted to 0.2 percentage points and reached 0.7%.

The average level of registered unemployment in the Central Federal District districts is 0.4%, a 0.1 percentage point drop year-on-year. At the same time, the Tula region figure was the lowest - 0.3%, and the highest - 0.7% was reported in Voronezh and Yaroslavl regions.

The registered unemployment rate in Russia's southern regions is also lower than the national average at 0.5%. At the same time, Sevastopol region reported 0.2% of the unemployed, Crimea and Adygea - 0.7%, and Kalmykia - 1.1%. The percentage of registered unemployed individuals in the Volga area ranges from 0.3% in Tatarstan to 0.9% in Orenburg.

The average rate of registered unemployment in the North-West area is the same as the national average. Karelia has the poorest indices at 1.4%, the Komi Republic - at 1.3%, and the Arkhangelsk region with the Nenets Autonomous district - at 1.2%. The number of registered unemployed in North Caucasus areas fell by 0.7 percentage point year-on-year, from 3.1% to 2.4%. Ingushetia has the lowest rate (9.8%), followed by Chechnya (8%).

Over the year, the Siberian, Ural, and Far Eastern Federal Districts lowered the number of registered unemployed by 0.2 percentage points, to 1%, 0.6%, and 0.8%, respectively.