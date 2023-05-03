Google’s subsidiary in Russia reports decline in revenue in 2022

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The revenue of Google LLC, the Russian subsidiary of the US-based technology giant, plummeted by 82% year on year in 2022 to 24.2 bln rubles ($302.85 mln), according to financial statements of the company.

Net loss of the company declined in 2022 by 61% annually to 10.2 bln rubles ($127.65 mln), as indicated in financial statements.

In November 2022, the arbitration court of appeal introduced an initial bankruptcy procedure in respect of Google LLC under the company’s application.