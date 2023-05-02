Russian Finance Ministry to float bonds of two issues

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry will stage auctions to float two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds with the fixed and floating coupon rate, the Ministry said on Tuesday.

Issue 26240 fixed coupon bonds mature on July 30, 2036 and Issue 29024 bonds with the variable coupon rate and the maturity date of April 18, 2035 will be offered to investors. Bonds will be offered in amounts of available balances.

Payments under transactions closed at the auction will take place on the next business day.