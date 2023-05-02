Russia’s manufacturing PMI falls to 52.6 points in April

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The business activity index (PMI) of the Russian manufacturing industries fell to 52.6 points in April 2023 against 53.2 points a month earlier, according to a S&P Global.

"The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 52.6 in April, down from 53.2 in March. April data signaled a moderate improvement in operating conditions across the Russian manufacturing sector, albeit the rate of increase waning for a second successive month to reach the slowest since January," the report said.

According to the statement, "Russian manufacturing firms registered a modest upturn in the health of the sector during April, according to the latest PMI data from S&P Global. Overall growth was driven by further increases in output and new orders, with firms expanding their workforce numbers at a faster pace. Greater employment allowed firms to work through their backlogs at a quicker rate, as work-in-hand fell solidly. At the same time, vendor performance neared stabilization amid reports of improving logistics. Expansions in production and input buying were reflected in greater stock levels."

An index level greater than 50 points implies a rise in business activity, while a value less than 50 points suggests a slowdown.