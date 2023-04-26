Weekly inflation in Russia growing to 0.1% — statistics

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia accelerated to 0.1% from April 18 to 24 from 0.04% a week earlier, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 1.99% from the year beginning and 0.31% from early April.

Inflation was 2.46% in annual terms as of April 24, 2023, according to statistics.

In the food segment, the rise in prices was 1.2% for pork, 0.9% for wheat flour, 0.8% for chicken meat, 0.7% for granulated sugar, 0.5% for frozen fish, 0.3% for mutton and cooked sausages, and 0.2% for half-smoked and cooked smoked sausages, sausages, frankfurters, cheese, curd, bread and rice.

Fruit and vegetables prices edged up by 0.9% in average over the week. Prices had an upsurge by 12.6% for onions, 10.7% for white cabbage, 2.6% for carrots, 1.7% for bananas, and 0.7% for apples. Meanwhile, prices lost 1.5% for cucumbers, 1.3% for tomatoes, and 0.9% for potatoes.

Motor gasoline and diesel fuel prices stayed almost flat in the reporting period, Rosstat said.