Leroy Merlin denies reports on sale of its warehouses in Russia

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Leroy Merlin retail chain has no plans to sell its warehouses in Russia amid the parent company's plans to sell its chain in this country to a local management, the company’s press service told TASS.

"This information is not true. We are not selling a single warehouse facility," the press service said added that at the moment no changes are planned in the company's work.

Earlier, Kommersant newspaper reported citing sources in the real estate market that Leroy Merlin, a network of construction hypermarkets, is selling all its warehouse premises in Russia with a total area of 270,000 square meters.

In particular, the retailer owns a 130,000 square meter site in the town of Domodedovo in the Moscow region and a 140,000 square meter site in the Dmitrovsky district of the Moscow region.

In March, the French company Adeo, which owns the brand Leroy Merlin decided to sell its building materials stores in Russia to Russian a local company. The press service of the company also stated that this would not affect the opening hours of stores and the number of jobs.

Leroy Merlin is an international retail company selling goods for home, cottage and garden improvement, construction, and decoration.