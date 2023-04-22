Russian fertilizer cargo exported from Riga port — media

VILNIUS, April 23. /TASS/. Russian fertilizers under EU sanctions were exported from the Riga port in accordance with the agreement with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the Latvian TV and radio station portal lsm.lv said.

"This was the first cargo of about 200,000 metric tons of mineral fertilizers produced by Russia, owned by companies under EU sanctions and stored in the territory of Latvia," the web portal said. The cargo was dispatched to Kenya.

WFP plans to export several more batches of mineral fertilizers under sanctions from Latvia to help the most needed countries.

The Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem confirmed the batch shipment to Mombasa, Kenya. "The Uralchem-Uralkali Group informs that a humanitarian batch of fertilizers with the volume of 34,000 metric tons for Kenya was completely loaded on board of a vessel in Riga and is already en route to the port of Mombasa," the company said on its website.

The current supply comprises muriate of potash, urea and NPKS fertilizers. It is implemented "in close cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, which chartered a vessel to transport fertilizers," Uralchem said. The group plans to transfer about 300,000 metric tons of mineral fertilizers free of charge to developing economies, the company added.