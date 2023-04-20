Henkel sells its assets in Russia to local investors for 600 mln euros — company

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Henkel signed an agreement on the sale of its Russian assets to a consortium of local financial investors for 54 billion rubles (600 mln euros), the German company said in a statement on Thursday. The consortium includes Augment Investments, Kismet Capital Group and Elbrus Services.

"Henkel has signed an agreement on the sale of its business activities in Russia to a consortium of local financial investors. In April 2022, the company had announced the decision to exit from Russia," the statement says.

The company notes that "the agreed purchase price amounts to 54 billion rubles, which corresponds to around 600 million euros. The relevant Russian authorities have already approved the transaction; the final closing is still pending."

Elbrus Capital told TASS that the Elbrus Capital fund, as well as other structures in the group and Elbrus Capital co-founders Alexander Savin and Rob Thelen, are not involved in the acquisition of Henkel's business in Russia.

"We also inform you that Elbrus Services, mentioned in Henkel's announcement as one of the members of the consortium, is not part of the Elbrus Capital group," the report says.

A source close to the deal told TASS that Elbrus Services, mentioned in Henkel's statement, is a structure of Dmitry Kryukov, one of the co-founders of Elbrus Capital.