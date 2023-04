MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock market finished the trading session with a decline of the main trading indices on Wednesday. The MOEX index fell by 0.35% to 2,606.55 points and the RTS dollar index - by 0.62% to 1,004.59 points.

The dollar rose by 0.55% to 81.9 rubles, the euro - by 0.21% to 89.58 rubles, the yuan - by 0.09% to 11.855 rubles.