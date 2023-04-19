North-South club chair says group trying to simplify transit via major transport corridor

NEW DELHI, April 19. /TASS/. The Caspian international integration club North-South is trying to make it easier to transit cargo via the International North-South Transport Corridor, Chairman of Ramazan Abdulatipov told Russian reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"These are issues that we put before the government, for example, that there should be a single document on the whole route, that there should be sanitary passes on the whole route, that there should be an operator on the entire route, that many customs barriers should be removed and so on," he said at the opening ceremony of the club’s representative office in India.

If implemented, the advantages of this route compared with traditional ones will be apparent, Abdulatipov noted. "And for this we are working now, we are reaching governments, holding meetings, working out documents at the public level. Overall our club is a good export platform; it is a platform for cooperation with the government," he stressed.

The club is attempting to engage various regions of the Russian Federation, as well as CIS countries, particularly Central Asian ones, in its work, the club’s chief said.

"Such work is underway, and I think that [Director of the North-South club] Dmitry B. [Dubovik] will undertake major efforts to open similar representative offices in Baku, Tashkent, Ashgabat and more in the near future," he noted.

An intergovernmental agreement on the creation of the International North-South Transport Corridor was signed by Russia, India and Iran in 2000, with several other countries joining it later. Moscow ratified the document in 2022. The project is aimed at ensuring the transit of cargoes from India, Iran and Persian Gulf countries through Russian territory to Europe.