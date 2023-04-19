EC ready to ban import of four crops from Ukraine — Polskie Radio

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen expressed readiness to introduce restrictions at the EU level for import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed in her letter address to leaders of Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, Polskie Radio said on Wednesday, citing a comment from EC spokesperson Dana Spinant.

"The Commission will use extraordinary powers to ban imports of four products from Ukraine - wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed. The decision at the EU level will substitute unilateral import ban decisions made by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia and announced by Bulgaria and Romania. The Commission also announced it will initiate a probe in respect of other, as it had described, sensitive products imported into the European Union from Ukraine," the radio station said.

The EC spokesperson also confirmed to Polskie Radio the readiness of Brussels to increase the aid package for farmers in countries suffered from overstocking of markets with Ukrainian agricultural goods from 75 to 100 mln euro.

On April 15, the Polish cabinet announced a temporary ban on imports of grain and food from Ukraine. A similar step was made by Hungarian and Slovakian governments. Bulgaria and Romania announced similar measures later.