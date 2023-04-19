Prices for reinforced steel in Russia rise by 27% since mid-February

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Reinforced steel in Russia has risen in price by 27% since mid-February 2023, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Construction Sergey Muzychenko said on Wednesday.

"Starting from mid-February, the prices for reinforcing steel increased by 27%, the prices for pipes increased by 10%," he said.

Earlier, he noted that the Ministry of Construction weekly monitored the growth of prices for construction resources, and then the data is sent to the Russian government.

As previously reported, the Ministry of Construction filed an appeal with the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) due to increased metal costs. A dramatic rise in construction material prices began in Russia toward the end of 2020, with an increase in the price of metal, followed by other building resources. To address this issue, it was proposed that developers purchase metal items directly from producers.