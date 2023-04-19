Apple Rus reports decline in revenue in 2022

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The revenue of Apple Rus, the Russian subsidiary of the US-based giant, plummeted by 78% year on year in 2022 to 85.4 bln rubles ($1 bln), according to the company file in the database of the state accounting (financial) statements information resource.

Profit from sales fell by 83.7% to 2.3 bln rubles ($28 mln). Apple Rus’ net loss was 6.5 bln rubles ($79.3 mln), compared to 11.5 bln rubles ($140.2 mln) in profit in 2021.

In March 2022, Apple stopped selling its products in Russia and restricted services. The company’s products are now supplied using a parallel import scheme.