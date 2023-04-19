Fesco to boost container fleet to 160,000 TEU in 2023 — company

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Fesco plans to scale up the container fleet to 160,000 TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] throughout 2023, the Russian shipping group said on Wednesday.

"The Fesco transport group is going to increase the container fleet to 160,000 TEU in 2023 as part of development strategy implementation," the company said.

The company commissioned new containers with the total capacity of 12,000 TEU earlier. A batch of containers with the total capacity of 3,000 TEU will be received in two - three weeks, the group said. The Fesco’s container fleet will therefore stand at 150,000 TEU in May 2023.