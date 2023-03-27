Russia not going to isolate its economy from world — security chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia will develop economic cooperation with sovereign nations, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"Russia is not going to close its economy from the world. It will remain open and will be integrated with economies of sovereign nations taking care of their prosperity, including owing to cooperation with us," the official said.

"Our country is capable at present not merely to support the internal stability but also the security of our nation from outside threats," Patrushev added.