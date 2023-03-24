Russian economy faces no threat of militarization — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, is confident that there is no danger of militarization to domestic economy, the authorities will not allow it.

"The threat of militarization of our economy, as it existed in the late 1970s and early 1980s, does not exist at the moment. And we will not let it happen," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media. "It is necessary to set priorities correctly and look after the main macroeconomic indicators," he added.

Concerning the development of Russia's military-industrial complex, Medvedev stated that the nation still "requires a foundation for the future." "We will require more weapons even after the special military operation ends. For some positions, we have not even come close to Soviet [production indicators], while we have come close in others," he stressed.