Mineral fertilizer production in Russia to drop to around 50 mln metric tons — Association

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The output of all types of mineral fertilizers in Russia will tumble 8% to 50.3 mln metric tons as of 2022 year-end, mainly on account of potash fertilizers, the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association (RFPA) predicts in its official Telegram account.

RFPA projects exports of mineral fertilizers will fall by 15% to 31.6 mln metric tons. "Production of the main kinds of mineral fertilizers (nitrogen, phosphate and high-tech NPK) will grow by 5% in physical volume. Overall, a production decline of about 8% is expected to be registered as of the year-end, mainly on account of potash fertilizers, whose producers faced a significant reduction in export capabilities due to anti-Russian sanctions," the Association said.

According to data posted by the Association, the production of muriate of potash will plummet 36% to 9.6 mln metric tons. The output of urea will grow by 4% to 9.3 mln metric tons and production of ammonium nitrate will gain almost 5% to reach 11.2 mln metric tons.

Purchases of mineral fertilizers by Russian farmers will rise by 15%, taking into account previous accumulated quantities, the Association noted.