Putin approves decree on special economic measures in gas sphere

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on application of special economic measures in the sphere of natural gas supplies due to unfriendly actions of the US and countries and organizations joining such actions.

The document posted on Thursday on the official web portal of legal information stipulates that Gazprom will not perform certain obligations on gas payments to persons from such countries if the price is above the one set by the Cabinet.

In particular, Gazprom is not allowed until October 1, 2023 to purchase gas and services from joint ventures with OMV and Wintershall Dea at a price above the one set by the Russian government, according to the decree.

The ban applies to payments for natural gas, gas condensate and services related to their production at the Yuzhno-Russkoe Field and Achimov deposits of the Urengoy Field.

The Russian government should set the cap for buying gas and gas condensate from these fields within ten days.

The Russian Finance Ministry is vested with the right to provide clarifications in respect of matters of application of this decree.