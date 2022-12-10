Russia hands over almost 350 tons of flour to Nicaragua under UN World Food Program

MEXICO, December 10. /TASS/. Nicaragua received a major shipment of Russian aid for catering in educational facilities Friday, the Russian Embassy in the republic said on social media.

"On December 9, 2022, Russia handed over 348.5 tons of flour to Nicaragua, which will be directed to reinforcement of school catering system," the embassy said. "This is another shipment of Russia’s humanitarian aid under the UN World Food Program, under which Russia shipped 196 tons of sunflower seed oil to Nicaragua this year. Another shipment of 63.5 tons of flour will arrive in Managua shortly."

The ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to the republic Alexander Khokholikov, Minister of Education of Nicaragua Lilliam Herrera, World Food Program representative Giorgia Testolin and other officials.

Last year, Russia shipped 1,892 tons of wheat flour and 787 tons of sunflower seed oil to the republic.