Inter RAO carries out commercial electricity exports to Kazakhstan since summer

UFA, December 7. /TASS/. Inter RAO generating company has been carrying out commercial deliveries of electricity to Kazakhstan since this summer, with the supply capacity ranging from 50 to 150 MW, the company’s CEO Boris Kovalchuk told reporters.

"Part of the deficit in Kazakhstan is covered by the parallel operation of energy systems, and another part - by direct supplies. The capacity fluctuates from month to month - from 50 to 150 MW, it depends on the specific month and day," he said.

He explained that the energy shortage in Kazakhstan is due to the rapid development of cryptocurrency mining.

Kovalchuk said earlier that the creation of a trading subsidiary was almost completed, in which 51% will belong to Inter RAO and 49% to partners from Kazakhstan.

It was reported at the end of November that Russia and Kazakhstan signed the declaration marking 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states will continue creating favorable conditions for ensuring mutual transit of energy resources.