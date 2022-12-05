Freight traffic across Russian border is recovering — China’s PM

BEING, December 5. /TASS/. The freight traffic via the Sino-Russian border has started recovering from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic, China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang said at the 27th regulator meeting of Prime Ministers of Russia and China staged via the videoconference.

"The adverse impact of the pandemic is complicating the passing of goods via the crossing points. However, we managed to provide the maximal freight traffic owing to accommodating steps of both sides, and its recovery has already been observed," the Prime Minister said.

Chinese authorities closed all the passenger border crossings on the Sino-Russian border in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Freight traffic is the only one carried at present via the ground crossing points.