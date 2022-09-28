Presidential envoy confirms agreements on shipments of fuel, grain to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov confirmed the preliminary agreements on shipment of fuel and grain to Afghanistan.

"There were such agreements indeed. As far as I understand, they are preliminary; now, the sides must sign specific [agreements] on volumes and range of products," he told TASS Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported citing Taliban [outlawed in Russia] Minister of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan Nuriddin Azizi that authorities signed a preliminary agreement with Russia on shipment of Russian petrol, diesel fuel, gas and wheat. According to Azizi, the deal implies that Russia will supply about 1 million tonnes of petrol, 1 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 500,000 tonnes of LNG and 2 million tonnes of wheat every year.