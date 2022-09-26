Russia and Hungary discuss starting direct construction of Paks-2 NPP — Rosatom

VIENNA, September 26. /TASS/. CEO of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto discussed in Vienna the current status and progress on the Paks-2 nuclear power plant construction, the press service of Rosatom reported.

"As part of the 66th IAEA General Conference, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto discussed the current status and progress on the Paks-2 NPP project," the company says.

"The parties noted the importance of the transition of the Paks-2 NPP project into the direct construction phase after receiving the necessary licenses in late August and also discussed further steps that will allow the construction of the plant to continue within the agreed upon schedule," Rosatom says.

"The meeting participants agreed that the well-orchestrated work of the customer and the general contractor under the supervision of the Hungarian regulator should be the key to the successful implementation of the project. The parties agreed to continue working together to achieve a common goal - the construction and commissioning of modern and safe nuclear units of the Paks-2 NPP," according to the statement.

The Paks NPP was built about 100 kilometers south of Budapest on the banks of the Danube using Soviet technologies. At present, preparations are underway for the construction of two new power units designed by Rosatom. The required licenses have been obtained and the work is underway at the construction site. As Szijjarto said earlier, Moscow confirmed its readiness to finance this project, which is estimated at 12.5 billion euros and which from the very start was supposed to be 80% financed by a Russian loan. The Hungarian government expects that two new nuclear reactors of the VVER-1200 type will be commissioned by 2030 and after that the plant's capacity will increase from its current levels of 2,000 MW to 4,400 MW.