Global consumers lining up to occupy EU’s spot for Russian gas, Kremlin assures

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Other regions throughout the globe have demonstrated surging interest in Russian gas and this will fill the gap left by the Eurozone’s dwindling demand, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Europe is not the sole consumer of natural gas and is not the only continent that needs natural gas to ensure high rates of development. There are regions that are making much faster progress and have much more ambitious development programs. In these regions, the demand for [Russian] gas will be able to fully compensate for the lack of demand on the European front," Peskov specified.

The EU’s energy crisis worsened in early July when the first disruptions of gas supplies from Russia to a number of European states emerged. In particular, this was triggered by technical and maintenance issues around the Nord Stream pipeline’s turbines from the US-led West’s sanctions. After that the European Commission urged the continent-wide bloc to prepare in advance for a complete halt of Russian gas supplies. The EC also cobbled together a plan to voluntarily reduce gas consumption by all member-states by 15% from August 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023.