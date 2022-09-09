Annual inflation in Russia slows down to 14.3% in August, statistics service says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 14.3% in August 2022 against 15.1% in July, the Federal Statistics Service reported on Friday.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell by 0.52%.

In August, food products fell in price by 1.36% compared to July and rose by 15.77% in annual terms, non-food products fell in price by 0.05% in monthly basis and rose by 15.51% compared to August 2021. The cost of services increased by 0.05% compared to August and by 10.45% in annual terms.

A decrease in consumer prices by 0.5% or more was recorded in 50 regions of Russia. In particular, in the Nenets Autonomous District consumer prices dropped by 2.6% due to the reduction in the cost of services by 9.3%, in the Saratov region consumer prices decreased by 1.4% due to the reduction in the cost of food products by 2.9%. At the same time, prices for goods and services grew by 0.6% in the Kamchatka region and the Chukotka Autonomous District, and by 0.1% in the Altai Republic. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, prices decreased by 0.4% over the month. Since the beginning of the year, prices in these cities grew by 10.8% and 9.3%, respectively.

In August, table beets fell in price by 24.8%, carrots - by 24.2%, potatoes - by 22.7%, white cabbage - by 22.5%, cucumbers - by 22.2%, tomatoes - by 18.5%. %, grapes - by 18.3%, onions - by 14.9%, bananas - by 11.6%.

At the same time, granulated sugar rose in price by 2.4%, chewing gum - by 1.3%, lamb - by 1.1%, green tea - by 0.9%, cookies, frozen squid, ketchup, black pepper - by 0.8%, salmon caviar, frozen whole shrimp, canned meat for baby food - by 0.7%, canned vegetables for baby food, canned tomato, dry soups in bags, sparkling wines, lunches in a restaurant - by 0.6%, cakes, rolls, jam, jam, marmalade, gingerbread and dinners in the restaurant - by 0.5%.