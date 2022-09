MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) suspended trading at 18:35 (20:35 Moscow time) local time after the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

By 20:35 Moscow time, the London Stock Exchange FTSE-100 index rose by 0.33% to 7,262.06 points.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning UK monarch died earlier on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.