Russia has huge potential for developing domestic tourism — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Domestic tourist development is a priority for Russia in modern times, especially given the country's immense potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The active development of domestic tourism, particularly in these difficult times, now comes to the fore. Russia has immense potential in this area, and each region has its own distinct advantages," he noted.

Putin said that attention should be devoted not only to well-known, traditional tourist destinations, but also to helping regions that are still "mastering" tourism in every way. "As you are aware, this business contributes to economic growth and the replenishment of regional budgets, the budgets of small towns with rich history, as well as rural areas. It has a huge multiplier effect," he stated.

According to Putin, tourism has a direct impact on the development of more than 50 other connected industries, creates jobs, and provides opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.