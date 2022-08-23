Container import through Port of Vladivostok grows by 1.5 times in 3 months

VLADIVOSTOK, August 23. /TASS/. The import of containers through the Commercial Port of Vladivostok (part of the Fesco group) has increased by 1.5 times in the three recent months, the port press office told TASS Tuesday, adding that Asian companies have replaced those who left the Russian market.

"Of course, the load on all regional ports and the accompanying infrastructure is growing. For example, in the last three months alone, the import of containers through the Commercial Port of Vladivostok has increased by 1.5 times, up to 28,000 TEU per month. But, despite such growth, the port operates as usual, 24 hours, seven days a week, and manages the increased load well," the press office said.

The office added that, according to the company’s specialists, the maritime shipment market, the logistics schemes and container routes are changing now. The export and import flows are being re-oriented to Russia’s Far East.

"The container lines that left the Russian market were replaced by new ones from the Asia Pacific Region. Those are: HEUNG-A LINE, SITC, GFL, Reel Shipping, Zhonggu Shipping Group, OVR Shipping Co and others," the company said.

In May, Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin told reporters that there is no reduction in port turnover being perceived despite the sanctions. According to the official, the port turnover may plunge, should sanctions be imposed on oil and oil products; meanwhile, port of Far East will feel the decrease the least.