Mortgage lending in June accelerates to 1.3% — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Mortgage lending surged to 1.3% in July against 0.7% in June, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, mortgage lending growth accelerated to 1.3% (the uptick was 0.7% in June) and totaled 7.4% year-to-date, which is fairly good, considering the dip in April-May. Disbursements soared in July by 35% to 342 bln rubles ($5.7 bln) from 253 bln rubles ($4.2 bln) in June," the regulator said.

The Central Bank noted at the same time that the monthly portfolio growth rate is still lower than in 2021 (+2%) because the real property demand has not yet recovered to the pre-crisis level.