Staff shortage in Russian AI market reaches 5,000 people — official

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Shortage of personnel in the Russian artificial intelligence industry amounts to around 5,000 people and the demand for such specialists will grow every year, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, the AI market is growing dynamically and requires an increasing number of professionals. At the moment, the staff shortage is around 5,000 people, and this need is growing every year," he said.

Chernyshenko further stated that, at the president's request, educational initiatives in artificial intelligence are being actively developed in Russia.

At the same time, he added that more than 50% of Russian enterprises that purchase artificial intelligence solutions prefer domestic developments. "In the current environment, developing our own solutions is a critical step towards strengthening Russia's technological independence. According to the analytical center, more than 50% of organizations that purchase AI solutions prefer domestic developments," Chernyshenko said.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin said earlier that introducing artificial intelligence technologies in key sectors of the Russian economy can add at least 1% to the country's GDP growth in 2025. He also stated that the financial impact of artificial intelligence in Sberbank in 2021 was 205 bln rubles ($3.4 bln), with a target of 230-250 bln rubles ($3.8-4.2 bln) for this year.