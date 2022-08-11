Freight turnover of Russian seaports down 0.2% in January-July to 482 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Freight turnover of Russian seaports edged down by 0.2% in January-July 2022 year-on-year to 482 mln tonnes, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport reported on Thursday.

"Freight turnover of Russian seaports decreased by 0.2% in January-July 2022 compared with the same period last year to 482 mln tonnes. In particular, dry cargoes throughput lost 5.1% to 225.8 mln tonnes, while liquid cargoes throughput added 4.5% to 256.2 mln tonnes," the report said.

Earlier, the Association of seaports said freight turnover of Russian seaports fell half a percent in the first half of 2022 year-on-year to 410 mln tonnes.

Freight turnover of seaports in the Arctic basin rose by 3.3% compared with January-July 2021 to 56.5 mln tonnes, of which bulk dry freight turnover decreased by 4.1% to 15.6 mln tonnes, while bulk liquids throughput added 6.4% to 40.9 mln tonnes, according to Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport.

Freight turnover of seaports in the Baltic basin slipped by 0.6% in seven months of this year to 143.6 mln tonnes, of which bulk dry freight turnover equaled 56.3 mln tonnes (down by 7.1%), while bulk liquids throughput stood at 87.3 mln tonnes (up by 14.1%).

Freight turnover of seaports in the Azov and Black Sea basin stood at 147.6 mln tonnes (+0.3%) in the reporting period, of which bulk dry freight turnover grew by 1.2% to 64.3 mln tonnes, whereas bulk liquids throughput lost half a percent to 83.3 mln tonnes.

Freight turnover of seaports in the Caspian basin plunged by 27.5% year-on-year to 3.1 mln tonnes, with bulk dry freight turnover down by 40.1% at 1.4 mln tonnes, while bulk liquids throughput down by 3.5% at 1.4 mln tonnes.

Freight turnover of seaports in the Far Eastern basin decreased by 0.9% in January-July to 131.2 mln tonnes as bulk dry freight turnover went down by 0.5% to 88.2 mln tonnes, while liquids throughput lost 1.5% to 43 mln tonnes.