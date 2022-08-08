First Turkish cargo carrier delivers grain from Ukraine to destination port, report says

ANKARA, August 8. /TASS/. The first Turkish dry-cargo vessel Polarnet carrying grain from Ukraine has moored at the port of Derince near Istanbul on Monday, Turkey’s TRT TV channel reported.

There are 12,000 tonnes of corn brought from Chernomorsk onboard, according to the report. After paperwork audit grain will be unloaded from the ship and placed on trucks to be delivered to the point of destination.

Earlier, representatives of the joint grain export coordination center in Istanbul screened the Turkish cargo vessel, after which it was allowed to pass through the Bosphorus Strait to the port of destination. It was expected to arrive at Derince on Sunday, though the arrival was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.