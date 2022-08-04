Russian government to allocate $29.7 bln for Northern Sea Route development by 2035

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the 2035 Northern Sea Route development plan covering over 150 activities worth 1.8 trillion rubles ($29.7 bln), the Cabinet said on its website on Thursday.

"The government continues working on creation of infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route - the critical transport corridor of national and global significance. The decree approving its development plan by 2035 was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the government said.

The plan comprises over 150 activities, the Cabinet noted. "Total funding of plan activities is almost 1.8 trillion rubles," it added.

The action plan comprises construction of a liquefied natural gas and gas condensate terminal, an oil loading terminal and a coal terminal. The plan also stipulates construction of onshore installations and waterworks to support the Baimskoe field, development of liquefied natural gas transshipment terminals in Kamchatka and Murmansk and a hub for transit operations in Vladivostok.