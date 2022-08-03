Companies of mainland China suspend natural sand supplies to Taiwan

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. Companies of mainland China have suspended the supplies of natural sand to the island of Taiwan starting August 3, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country’s authorities have taken the measure "in accordance with present regulation," according to the statement. The reasons of the temporary suspension of sand supplies to Taiwan have not been disclosed.

Natural sand is used universally in concrete manufacture, in construction of roads, buildings and infrastructure facilities, as well as in glass production.