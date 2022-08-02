Russia’s energy exports to India surged in recent months — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The volume of exports of energy carriers from Russia to India has surged in recent months, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"Exports of energy carriers from Russia to India has surged in recent months," he said." "If we talk about the statistics as of May, then Russia came in second place in terms of oil supplies, increasing its share in the country's imports from 2% to 17%," he added.

"The real trends can be judged in the longer term, but there is every reason to believe that they will continue to be positive, since it is in the interests of our countries," the ambassador said.