Anti-Russian sanctions to make coal mining and supplies even less eco-friendly – newspaper

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. The situation around Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia will change the globally established network of coal mining and suppliers and will lead to an increase of greenhouse gas emissions, Nikkei newspaper said on Monday.

Certain countries limit import of energy resources from Russia, including coal. Russian coal deliveries to Japan plummeted by 59.5% year-on-year in June to 765,000 tonnes. EU countries also have to find the replacement for Russian coal, which accounted for about 40% of total imports of this kind of resources.

Coal transportation routes are changing because of that and the delivery time increases, the newspaper said. Coal delivery from Russia to Japan takes three days, from Indonesia - ten days, and from Australia and Canada - up to two weeks.

Experts forecast that Russian coal will most probably be supplied now to North Africa and Turkey. Europe is eventually expected to buy more coal in the US, South America and South Africa.

One more problem is that China and India are ramping up coal extraction, the news outlet said. All these factors can adversely affect global plans of reducing emissions and reaching net zero, Nikkei noted.