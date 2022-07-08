Russia rejects statements on Moscow using gas, oil as political weapon, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia rejects the statements saying that Moscow is using gas or oil as "a political pressure weapon," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, adding that Russia is still able to guarantee Europe’s energy security.

"We fully reject any suggestions or direct statements saying that the Russian side is using gas or oil as a political pressure weapon. This is not the case," he stressed. "Russia consistently fulfills all its obligations. Russia is still able to guarantee Europe’s full energy security. Russia is able to guarantee the lack of sky-high electricity, heat bills that taxpayers currently receive in European countries," Peskov added.

Commenting on the situation around the turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline that has not been returned from Canada after the scheduled maintenance, the presidential spokesman said its delivery to Germany would allow boosting the volumes of gas supplies through the gas pipeline.

"If the turbine is delivered after maintenance, it will allow boosting the volumes [of gas supplies]," he said.