UK sanctions will not affect Norilsk Nickel stability — chief executive

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Sanctions introduced by the United Kingdom will not affect stability of Norilsk Nickel but the company will probably have to repay loans in advance, chief executive of the Russian mining and metals company Vladimir Potanin said in an interview with RBC TV channel.

"We have a fairly huge volume of mutual relations with UK banks and UK entities that arranged loans for us. Therefore, we are analyzing now the extent of the effect (of UK sanctions - TASS) on the company. We definitely understand there will be no negative impact on its stability but certain loans will probably have to be repaid in advance," Potanin said.

The company should not leave traditional markets when redirecting its supplies to other markets, the chief executive said.

The United Kingdom expanded the sanction list against Russia on June 29 and included Vladimir Potanin into it.