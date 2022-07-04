London does not consider violation of Montreux Convention to export grain — Johnson

LONDON, July 4. /TASS/. The UK does not consider an option of violating the Montreux Convention to ensure export of Ukrainian grain by sea, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons Monday.

"We are not looking at that [breaching the Montreux agreement]. There are alternative solutions that don't involve the presence of UK or other warships in the Black Sea, though that might involve a tougher approach," Johnson said. " What we are also looking at is the possibility of using the rivers, using the Danube in particular, using the railways to try to get the grain out in smaller quantities than we would be able to do with a giant maritime convoy through the Black Sea. We are looking at all the possible options including the smaller packets of grain coming out that way."

He also called to increase arms shipments to Ukraine, taking advantage of the tactical pause he believes Russian forces will take.

European states aspire to export a large amount of wheat and other grain, blocked in Ukraine, in order to avoid a global food crisis, as soon as possible. Using European military ships to escort grain carriers through the Black Sea would require passing the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits, violating the Montreux Convention, supervised by Turkey. Ankara repeatedly underscored that a violation of the convention would be unacceptable, because it would significantly increase the risk of confrontation in the Black Sea.