Russian Industry Ministry unveils launch of electric catamaran

YEKATERINBURG, July 4. /TASS/. An electric twin-hull passenger vessel under construction in the Leningrad Region, known as the Ecocrusier, has been floated out, the Russian Ministry of Industry said on Monday.

"The passenger vessel’s capacity is 130 persons. The range in cruise mode is up to 180 km with a speed of 13 km per hour (the maximum speed is 40 km per hour). Outfitting is now underway at the shipyard’s dockside. Preparatory work is being undertaken for mooring and performance trials of the watercraft," the Ministry said.

The second watercraft model is planned to be launched by the end of this year and several more are expected in 2023, Minister Denis Manturov is cited as saying.

"The unique feature of the Ecocruiser electric vessel project is the combination of modern technologies, high-efficiency motors, optimized hull lines, a high-performance battery system and a modern electronic control system and status monitoring network. The Ecocruiser monitoring system enables online gathering and the evaluation of the ship’s system data, route information and occupancy data. The ship’s design is tailored for modern operational requirements, in addition to being environmentally-friendly," the minister stressed.