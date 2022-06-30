Asia buying Russian oil eagerly — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia has already redirected a significant portion of its oil and petroleum products to Asia-Pacific markets, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Currently, in the environment where unfriendly states announce and practical actions lead to contraction of Russian oil and petroleum products’ consumption, our fairly huge volume of crude oil, the share of oil and petroleum products was redirected to Asia-Pacific markets. Our oil and petroleum products are bought with delight. In broad terms, we support growing Asia-Pacific demand with our capabilities," Novak said.

The Asian destination of Russian energy resource supplies has been one of the key ones for many years in view of high demand for oil, gas and coal, he added.